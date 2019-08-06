Lightning claims two lives, injures 3 in Cuttack

Cuttack: Two persons were killed while three others sustained grievous injuries in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Cuttack district today.

According to sources, two persons were struck by lightning while working at farmland at Palala village under Nischintakoili block in Salipur of Cuttack. Their identities were not ascertained.

In another incident, three persons were injured after being hit by lightning at Ramakrushnapur village in the district. They were rescued and undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

