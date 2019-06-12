Lightning and rainfall alert for five Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall alert for five districts of Odisha till 6.30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Kandhamal And Gajapati district.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning & light rainfall likely is to occur at one or two places over the districts between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm today,” the IMD said the latest bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.