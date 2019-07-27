Lightning alert for nine Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Lightning alert
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued lightning and light rainfall alert for nine Odisha districts today.

Alert have been sounded for Sundagarh, Boudh, Khurda including Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack Dhenkanal, Angul, Bargarh, and Sambalpur districts.

Thundershower with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at a one or two places over the districts till 11 am today, read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

