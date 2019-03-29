Lift irrigation assistant engineer held for taking Rs 35,000 bribe

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Friday nabbed an assistant engineer posted in lift irrigation section in Dhenkanal while taking Rs 35,000 bribe from a contractor.

The accused was identified as Satyanarayan Dash. He was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at his residence at Balaji Complex in Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, Dash was accepting the money as percentage commission (PC) from contractor Golakh Bihari Aich at 12 pm after passing the bill of Rs 2,00000.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance Case No (9/19) under Section 7 PC Act has been registered and the accused person forwarded to the court.