Puri: An 15-year-old boy was saved by two lifeguards from drowning in Puri sea on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident occurred this morning when the boy was dragged into the sea by strong currents while he was taking bath.

On seeing the boy drowning, the two lifeguards deployed at the beach immediately swung into action. With the help of tubes and other equipment, the lifeguards managed to pull out the boy from the deep waters.

The entire rescue operation was captured on camera.