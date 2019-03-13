Life and times of Mahatma Gandhi on display at London Book Fair

New Delhi: Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Sadhana Rout, Director General, Publications Division inaugurated the India Pavilion at London Book Fair on Tuesday.

The India Pavilion lays special focus on 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It displays the digital version of the Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi, apart from various other titles on Culture, History and Folklore of India.

An interactive digital media experience on life and times of Mahatma Gandhi, Statue of Unity and other major achievements of India is also available at the Pavilion.

A Seminar on Making of The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi – Print and Electronic Versions – will also be organised at the London Olympia.

The Fair is being held in the London Olympia from March 12 to 14.

Ravi Rama Krishna, Addl. Director General, BOC and senior officials of the Indian High Commission in London were also present on the occasion.