Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni completes 2-week stint

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper and Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni, who completed his 2-week stint with the Territorial Army, was spotted at the Leh airport on Saturday.

The World Cup-winning cricketer was reportedly on his way back to Delhi.

Dhoni joined the Territorial Army — 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 and had trained with the Battalion over the last 2 weeks. The honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army had completed his stint on August 15.

Dhoni trained with his unit during the course of his 15-day stint. He was also given ammunition training and lessons on army patrolling, according to The Times of India. Dhoni had also visited Uri and Anantnag during his stint in Jammu and Kashmir.

MS Dhoni was deployed in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. The wicketkeeper-batsman stayed with the troops and took on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty.