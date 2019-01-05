Licensed surveyor course in engineering colleges soon

Bhubaneswar: In another major step towards enhancing employability and self earning opportunities for the youths ‘skilled in Odisha’, the state government has decided to incorporate licensed surveyor course modules in polytechnique and engineering colleges.

A decision in this effect has been taken in a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in secretariat conference hall today.

Considering the employment opportunities of licensed surveyors, Padhi directed to start the course in ploytechnique and engineering colleges of the state from the academic session 2019-20. It was further decided to start a short term modular course in the Government Poly-technique College, Bhubaneswar by end of January, 2019.

Padhi directed the department to make the skill courses aspirational for the youth and provide the scope for seamless entry and exit with general education.

It was decided to bring out necessary changes in the existing norms for making both these two streams of education seamless and coterminous with each other.

Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh put forth the need of modern licensed surveyors in the works like settlement of land disputes, land demarcation, forest development, industrialization, developmental and infrastructural laying projects.

He said that the modular course would include the survey methods in the electronic total station and DGPS techniques.

The 1st batch training would start in Government Polytechnique Bhubaneswar by end of January of the current year. Singh further appraised that the blue print of the modular course has already been designed. It would only be fine tuned with the requirements of practical field based training. The course would be of 3 months duration.

Twenty students from Diploma in civil engineering and twenty students from B.SC engineering would be taken in the 1st batch. It would be run on self-financing mode. Each student would have to pay Rs 8000 as the course fee.

The course would be made a part of the polytechnique and engineering course in last two semesters with internship arrangements during the vacations. Singh said that necessary technical equipments and logistics would be put in place before starting of the course.