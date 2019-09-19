Lex Sportel Vision to broadcast FIFA Awards live in India

Uncategorized
By pragativadinewsservice
FIFA Awards
11

New Delhi: The Gurugram based Lex Sportel Vision on Thursday announced its acquisition of broadcast rights for the Indian sub-continent for ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards.’

This will be Lex Sportel’s second association with a FIFA event after broadcasting the Round 2 draw for Asian qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition.

Related Posts

MCL awarded for “Exemplary Exhibit” at 8th…

266 women recruit constables join Odisha Police after…

Headlines This Morning

Sources said, the Indian audience can watch the award ceremony Live on DSPORT from 12 AM onwards on September 24. The 2019 edition of the annual awards ceremony is going to be held at La Scala, Milan, Italy.

Notably, the Best FIFA Football Awards, the premier awards for recognition of footballing excellence in the world was constituted in 2016. The 2018 edition was held in London and the first award ceremony was held on January 9, 2017 in Zurich.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

MCL awarded for “Exemplary Exhibit” at 8th…

266 women recruit constables join Odisha Police after…

Headlines This Morning

1 of 126