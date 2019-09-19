Lex Sportel Vision to broadcast FIFA Awards live in India

New Delhi: The Gurugram based Lex Sportel Vision on Thursday announced its acquisition of broadcast rights for the Indian sub-continent for ‘The Best FIFA Football Awards.’

This will be Lex Sportel’s second association with a FIFA event after broadcasting the Round 2 draw for Asian qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition.

Sources said, the Indian audience can watch the award ceremony Live on DSPORT from 12 AM onwards on September 24. The 2019 edition of the annual awards ceremony is going to be held at La Scala, Milan, Italy.

Notably, the Best FIFA Football Awards, the premier awards for recognition of footballing excellence in the world was constituted in 2016. The 2018 edition was held in London and the first award ceremony was held on January 9, 2017 in Zurich.