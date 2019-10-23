LeT, JuD planning terror strikes at R&AW, Indian Army : Report

New Delhi: Terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) are planning to hit offices of Research and Analysis (R&AW) and the Indian Army in Delhi.

The intelligence input has warned on Wednesday that the militant wings of LeT and JuD have planned to conduct attacks during late October-2019.

Authorities said all appropriate measures have been taken to secure locations suspected to on terror radar. The input also warned that attacks might be carried out at residences of police officers and paramilitary personnel.

The development comes on a day when security forces eliminated the successor of Zakir Musa in an encounter at Avantipora in Jammu & Kashmir.