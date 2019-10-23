LeT, JuD planning terror strikes at R&AW, Indian Army : Report

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
terror strikes at R&AW
6

New Delhi: Terrorist outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) are planning to hit offices of Research and Analysis (R&AW) and the Indian Army in Delhi.

The intelligence input has warned on Wednesday that the militant wings of LeT and JuD have planned to conduct attacks during late October-2019.

Related Posts

Union Cabinet nods for BSNL, MTNL merger & revival plan

Ornamental creepers to help beautify cityscape soon

Odisha Pitches For Investment In Food Processing Sector

Authorities said all appropriate measures have been taken to secure locations suspected to on terror radar. The input also warned that attacks might be carried out at residences of police officers and paramilitary personnel.

The development comes on a day when security forces eliminated the successor of Zakir Musa in an encounter at Avantipora in Jammu & Kashmir.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Union Cabinet nods for BSNL, MTNL merger & revival plan

Ornamental creepers to help beautify cityscape soon

Odisha Pitches For Investment In Food Processing Sector

1 of 6,947