Leopard skin smuggling racket busted in Sambalpur, 7 held

Sambalpur: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Friday busted a racket involving smuggling of leopard skin at Kuchinda area in the district and arrested seven persons.

The arrested were identfied as Sanjay Bagh, Sunil Kallu, Dusraj Patel, Jhulaketan Naik and Kailash Majhi of Laikara in Jharsuguda and Minaketan Mundu and Kumad Bara of Mahulpulli in Sambalpur.

The STF has also seized four leopard hides from the possession of the accused persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid while the tiger hides were being transported to Sambalpur from Kuchinda in the afternoon and seized four leopard hides.

The team also arrested seven persons for allegedly being involved in the illegal trade.