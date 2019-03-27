Leopard skin seized in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Police on Wednesday seized a leopard skin near Dhanrabhata road under Biswanathpur police limits in Kalahandi district.

The persons involved in the smuggling of the skin, however, managed to flee the spot.

According to sources, a police team was on patrolling near Dhanrabhata road and during vehicle inspection, the officials seized the leopard hide that was being carried on a motorcycle.

However, spotting the police team, the two smugglers left their vehicle behind and fled from the spot.

While a case has been registered regarding the incident, a manhunt to nab the accused persons is on, the police officials said.