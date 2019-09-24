Leopard Skin Seized In Deogarh, Six Smugglers Held

Deogarh: The Forest department personnel arrested six persons near Chhatabar Ghat in Deogarh district while they were smuggling leopard skin from Sundergarh to Sambalpur last night.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team led by Deogarh Forest Ranger Kusha Charan Singh and Forester Prasanna Sahu, disguised as customers, tried to buy the leopard skin from the smugglers and subsequently arrested them.

“The skin of a full-grown leopard having a length of 1.05 metre and a Bolero car have been seized from the smugglers,” said Deogarh DFO Khyama Sarangi.

“According to a preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the leopard was shot dead. Further probe in this regard is underway,” Sarangi said. She further added that efforts are on the trace involvement of other persons in the racket.

Among the arrested persons, two accused have been identified as Debendra Ranachuria (36) of Tileibani area and Sanatan Luhura (19) of Barkote area. The identities of the others are yet to be ascertained. The seized leopard hide is estimated to worth around Rs 2 lakh, sources said.