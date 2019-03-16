Leopard skin racket: STF to seek 6-day remand of accused

Sambalpur: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch will seek six-day remand of seven persons arrested in connection with a leopard skin smuggling racket.

According to sources, the STF will apply in the Kuchinda court for the remand of the accused. The part-time driver of Kuchinda ranger is reportedly among the arrested accused, the STF said.

Yesterday, the STF busted the racket involving smuggling of leopard skin at Kuchinda area and arrested seven persons.

The arrested were identified as Sanjay Bagh, Sunil Kallu, Dusraj Patel, Jhulaketan Naik and Kailash Majhi of Laikara in Jharsuguda and Minaketan Mundu and Kumad Bara of Mahulpulli in Sambalpur. Four leopard hides were seized from them.