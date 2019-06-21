Leopard hide smuggling racket busted in Deogarh, three held

Deogarh: The Special Task Force (STF) of state Crime Branch today busted a leopard hide smuggling racket with the arrest of three persons involved in the illegal trade.

Forest department officials have reportedly seized 7-feet long leopard skin from the possession of the accused persons in Barkote area of Deogarh district.

The accused were identified as Sachikanta Nayak of Sundergarh, Ramanisen Behera of Deogarh, and Jagnadutta Behera of Deogarh. Reportedly, two among the arrested are the sons of a former prisons department officials.

Based on reliable inputs, the Odisha Crime Branch formed a special team to nab the wildlife smuggling gang. Acting swiftly, the STF conducted a raid in the area and apprehended the accused trio while they were on their way to strike a deal to trade the wild cat’s skin.

Prima facie investigation suggested that the leopard was gunned down before its skin was torn apart to be sold. The trio was reportedly on their way to Rourkela in order to trade the leopard skin for around Rs 8 lakh, sources in the police informed.

While the accused trio is being grilled by the officials, a case (08/19) under relevant Sections of the IPC and Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against them.

Whether the trio is involved in inter-state smuggling or is an international smuggling racket is also being investigated, the sources added.

Earlier, on March 16, the STF had busted a racket involved in leopard skin trading in Kuchinda town of Sambalpur district. At least seven persons were arrested and four leopard hides seized from their possession.