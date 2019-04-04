Leopard carcass found in Mayurbhanj

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Leopard carcass found
Representational Image
4

Mayurbhanj: The carcass of an eight-month-old leopard was found at Sarai beat area in Tikatali section of Jenabil Range in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said.

According to sources, some locals spotted the leopard lying on the ground and alerted the forest officials.

Related Posts

Elephants wreak havoc in Sonepur

Malkangiri PS gheraoed over ‘manhandling’ of…

Brown sugar, cash & firearm seized in Khurda, 2…

On intimation, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Officials said the exact cause of the death of the leopard is yet to be established. The carcass was sent for postmortem, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials have initiated an investigation.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.