Leopard carcass found in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: The carcass of an eight-month-old leopard was found at Sarai beat area in Tikatali section of Jenabil Range in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, forest officials said.

According to sources, some locals spotted the leopard lying on the ground and alerted the forest officials.

On intimation, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Officials said the exact cause of the death of the leopard is yet to be established. The carcass was sent for postmortem, the officials added.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials have initiated an investigation.