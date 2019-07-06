Lenovo EGO digital smartwatch wins the heart of college students

Bhubaneswar: Lenovo has announced today that its most popular digital smartwatch- Lenovo EGO is now back in stock.

Lenovo EGO took a hit in the initial days and gained mass popularity. As a result, the product was out of stock within 4 days after the launch. Owing to the high demand, the products are back in stock. The new units are available for purchase on Croma and Flipkart at Rs. 1,999.

EGO assures a super long-lasting battery that lasts for 20 days and offers fitness-focused features such as continuous heart-rate tracking, step tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. Weighing just 42 grams, EGO is water-resistant up to a depth of 50 metres.

Furthermore, this digital smartwatch extends a remote camera and provides vibrating alerts for alarms and incoming notifications such as calls, text messages, emails, and social media app activity. The Lenovo Ego is compatible with both Android and iOS phones and can be paired with a phone via the Lenovo Life app.

Key Specifications:

42 mm display size

Weight: 42g

Continuous Heart rate monitor

50 metres super depth Waterproof

Motion Tracker

Scientific sleep monitor

Remote Camera

Intelligent alarm clock

Smart notification

Night light mode

Anti-shine reflective display

Super long-lasting battery – 20 days

Colour: Black

Available at: https://www.flipkart.com/lenovo-ego-black-smartwatch/p/itmfffuxku6awsmg

, and Croma Stores