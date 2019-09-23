Legendary cricketer Madhav Apte passes away at 86

Sports
pragativadinewsservice
Madhav Apte
Mumbai: Veteran cricketer Madhav Apte breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest here on Monday morning. He was 86.

The former Indian opener was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital where he succumbed to his illness at 6.09 am today.

Apte scored 542 runs, that included an unbeaten 163 against the likes of Frank King, Gerry Gomez, Frank Worrell, Alf Valentine and Sonny Ramadin in the Queens Park Oval Test of 1953.

Besides, for many years Apte was the President of the Cricket Club of India and the Legends Club.

 

pragativadinewsservice
