Lecturer’s body found hanging in Ganjam

By pragativadinewsservice
Lecturer’s body found hanging
Ganjam: The body of a college teacher was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in the backyard of his rented house at Ura village in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Mohapatra, Head of History department of Tentulia Sasan Debasthan College in Ganjam.

According to sources, Mohapatra was residing at a rented house with his wife and daughter. Mahapatra’s family members found him hanging and rushed him to Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital. However, he was pronounced dead.

While the exact reason behind the death was not ascertained, the police sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident

A pall of gloom descended over the area following the death of the lecturer. Many teachers and students expressed grief over the shocking death of Mohapatra.

pragativadinewsservice
