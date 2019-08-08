Lecturer found hanging inside rented house in Ganjam

Ganjam: A college lecturer was found hanging inside his rented house in Manik Nagar area of Ganjam district on Thursday morning.

The deceased who hails from Bhadrak was a Physics lecturer in a local science college in Hinjilikatu.

According to sources, the room of the lecturer was bolted from inside for the last 15 days. Suspecting something foul, the owner of the house this morning alerted the police on the matter.

Police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. The body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, sources added.