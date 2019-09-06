Lecturer Found Dead Inside House In Sambalpur

Lecturer Found Dead
Sambalpur: A lecturer was found dead under mysterious condition inside his house in Sambalpur district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Hrudananda Pradhan, a native of Deogarh district. He was working as a lecturer in Mura College in Sambalpur.

The matter came to light after some neighbours found Pradhan lying in a pool of blood inside his house with injury marks on his body this morning.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

It is suspected that Pradhan has been murdered. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be established, sources in the police said.

