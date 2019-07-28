Leadership vacuum hurts Congress: Shashi Tharoor

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Leadership vacuum
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said lack of clarity following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from post of Congress chief is hurting the party.

Tharoor suggested that the party could open up all the key posts to fresh polls as a solution to the problem.

He also expressed similar opinion with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that a young leader would be more suitable for leading the party at this juncture.

The Congress leader also hoped that the CWC (Congress Working Committee) was serious in resolving the matter without further delay. He suggested that the CWC could appoint an interim working president to put things at right place.

