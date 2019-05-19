Lavasa fallout: EC to reopen probe on conduct code violation of PMO

New Delhi: After election commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s dissent, the poll panel will reopen probe on conduct code violation involving NITI Aayog and PMO.

According to reports, the poll body has taken a decision in this regard following Lavasa’s insistence and after the reports of a rift among the three full members of the commission came to the fore.

It may be recalled that last Sunday, the Election Commission gave a clean chit to NITI Aayog and PMO on a complaint filed by Congress alleging misuse of state machinery during BJP’s campaign.

The party had alleged that PMO used NITI Aayog to garner information on Gondia, Wardha and Latur constituencies for Prime Minister’s rally in the region.

Announcing the EC’s clearance on the allegation, Deputy EC Sandeep Saxena had said that there’s no merit in the case as Prime Minister is exempted from the rule that bars ministers to combine official and electioneering visits.