Laughter in Odisha Assembly over Dhoti

Bhubaneswar: Members witnessed hilarious moments in the House on Wednesday over the remarks of Congress leader Narasingha Mishra on Dhoti.

The leader of Congress legislature party humorously commented over Dhoti-clad politicians by saying that their numbers have dwindled over the years. Mishra said only four Dhoti-clad members are left in the House. He said Biju Babu was wearing Dhoti, but now everybody has forgotten Odia culture.

The senior leader advised the speaker to wear dhoti, but he expressed his inability to do so saying it might fall down on the way. This response created laughter in the House.

The senior Congress leader raised the issue while urging the Chief Minister to take immediate measures for the renovation of Bakulabana of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das which was devastated by severe cyclonic storm Fani.

He also urged the Chief Minister to take measures of expediting work of Odia University. Mishra alleged that although nine months have elapsed, no progress has been made in this regard.