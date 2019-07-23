Lasith Malinga to retire after 1st ODI against Bangladesh

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga
7

Colombo: Lasith Malinga will retire from One-Day International (ODI) cricket on July 26 after playing the first match of the three-ODI series against Bangladesh.

This announcement was confirmed by Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne at a press conference in Colombo on Monday.

Related Posts

Naveen shines as Haryana Steelers beat Puneri Paltan 34-24

7 out of 7: Indians complete golden sweep

Umpire Dharmasena admits mistake in awarding extra run to…

Sri Lankan legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga is all set to retire after playing the 1st match of the 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on July 26. All the 3 ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 26, 28 and 31.

The 35-year-old will end his career as the third-highest wicket-taker in the format for Sri Lanka with 335 scalps. He’s 10th on the overall wicket-takers’ list, but has the chance to usurp Anil Kumble (337 wickets).

His last ODI at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo will also give him the opportunity to take his wickets tally at the venue to 50 if he picks a single wicket in the game.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.