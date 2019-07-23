Lasith Malinga to retire after 1st ODI against Bangladesh

Colombo: Lasith Malinga will retire from One-Day International (ODI) cricket on July 26 after playing the first match of the three-ODI series against Bangladesh.

This announcement was confirmed by Sri Lanka’s captain Dimuth Karunaratne at a press conference in Colombo on Monday.

Sri Lankan legendary fast bowler Lasith Malinga is all set to retire after playing the 1st match of the 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on July 26. All the 3 ODIs will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 26, 28 and 31.

The 35-year-old will end his career as the third-highest wicket-taker in the format for Sri Lanka with 335 scalps. He’s 10th on the overall wicket-takers’ list, but has the chance to usurp Anil Kumble (337 wickets).

His last ODI at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo will also give him the opportunity to take his wickets tally at the venue to 50 if he picks a single wicket in the game.