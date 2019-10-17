Largest child sexual abuse network busted, 337 users arrested worldwide

Washington: The world’s largest child sexual abuse network has been busted. The American, British and South Korean officials announced this at a news briefing here.

The reports said that an analysis of a server, seized by South Korean authorities, indicated that the website had more than one million bitcoin addresses.

Media reports said the operation led to the rescue of at least 23 minor victims residing in the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The authorities have arrested 337 other users in the US states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Con­necticut, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsy­lvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington State and Washington DC.