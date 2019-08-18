Landslide On Rourkela-Ranchi Route; Four Trains Halted

Rourkela: As many as four trains running on Rourkela-Ranchi route have been halted following a landslide on the railway track near Bano station in Jharkhand-Odisha border today.

According to reports, a part of a hill near Bano station caved in due to heavy downpour since this evening triggering a massive landslide near the railway station.

Sources said a huge pile of debris has blocked the railway track near the station disrupting train services on the route.

Two Express trains- Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express and Dhanbad-Alleppy Bokaro Express- and passengers train have been stranded due to the landslide.

As per latest reports, the railway personnel have started cleaning the debris from the railway tracks to restore train services on the Rourkela-Hatia-Ranchi route.