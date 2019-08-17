Landline services resume in 17 exchanges in Kashmir Valley: Officials

Srinagar: The landline services in the Kashmir Valley have resumed in 17 exchanges on Saturday which were suspended for days, officials said.

The officials said 17 out of a little over 100 telephone exchanges were made operational. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area and airport of Srinagar district.

The officials said that the landline services were restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir. In north Kashmir, the services were restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas.

Mobile phones and landlines were suspended in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.

