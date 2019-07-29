Landing Craft Utility L56 commissioned into Indian Navy

New Delhi: Landing Craft Utility L56, the sixth ship of the Landing Craft Utility(LCU) MK IV class, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday.

The ship was commissioned by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command at a ceremony held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam today.

Vice Admiral AK Saxena, PVSM AVSM Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition IHQMoD(N), Maj General Biji Mathew, Chief of Staff, Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), Commodore Ashutosh Ridhorkar, Naval Component Commander (NAVCC) ANC, Rear Admiral VK Saxena (Retd) CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) along with all Flag Officers of ENC and other dignitaries were present during the commissioning ceremony.

The Commissioning Ceremony commenced with a Guard of Honour to the Chief Guest on arrival. The inaugural address was delivered by the Rear Admiral VK Saxena (Retd) CMD, GRSE, Kolkata followed by Commodore Ashutosh Ridhorkar NAVCC addressed the gathering.

Later, the Commissioning Warrant of the Ship was read out by Commanding Officer, Lt Commander Gopinath Narayanan. Subsequently, hoisting of the Naval Ensign onboard for the first time and ‘Breaking of the Commissioning Pennant’ with the National Anthem being played marked the completion of the Commissioning Ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Admiral Jain congratulated the GRSE for being the first shipyard in the country to have built the 100th warship. He stated that the induction of LCU 56 will add to Maritime and HADR capability of ANC as the ship will be deployed for multi-role activities such as Beaching operations, Search and Rescue missions, Disaster relief operations, Coastal patrol, and Surveillance operations along the Andaman and Nicobar Group of Islands. He later unveiled the Commissioning Plaque and dedicated the ship to the nation.

LCU 56 is an amphibious ship with its primary role being transportation and deployment of Main Battle Tanks, Armoured Vehicles, Troops and Equipment from ship to shore. LCU L56 would be administered and based in Port Blair under the NAVCC in ANC.