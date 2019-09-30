Land-attack version of BrahMos missile test fired off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar: India on Monday successfully test-fired a land-attack version of the BrahMos missile off the coast of Odisha.

This was informed by officials of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO which is studying the outcomes of the test objectives will release the data later on Monday.

The BrahMos is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarine, ships, aircraft, or land. It is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world.

The name BrahMos is a portmanteau formed from the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra of India and the Moskva of Russia.

It is the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile in operation.