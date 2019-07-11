Lakhanpur BEO held for taking Rs 6000 bribe

Jharsuguda: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught Lakhanpur Block Education Officer (BEO) red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as Arun Padhi. He is posted as BEO accountant in Lakhanpur.

According to sources, Padhi had demanded Rs 6000 to one Satyanarayan Behera for passing a bill. Later, he lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department in this connection.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance officials today laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was accepting the bribe from the complainant.

A case was registered against the accused officer under relevant Section of the IPC, sources added.