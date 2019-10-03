Lady teacher lands in Vig net for amassing assets

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on several properties related to a government teacher in the city here.

The anti-corruption wing had received complaints against Tilotama Mohanty, teacher of a government school in the city, for amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

Acting on the complaint, the personnel today conducted simultaneous raid at three places in the city here today. During the raid, the team has reportedly traced as many as nine plots and two houses to the name of the accused teacher.

Besides, many incriminating materials and documents have been seized, sources said.