Lady teacher killed, hubby & minor kid hurt in road mishap in Angul

Angul: A lady teacher was killed while her husband and minor son injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck near Nalco CPP in Angul district on Saturday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Jyotirmayee Pradhan (35), said to a teacher. Her husband Prashant Kumar Behera and 5-year-old son have been admitted to the hospital.

According to reports, the trio was headed on National Highway 55 towards Angul from their village Kankalu, in Dhenkanal this morning when the tragedy struck them near Nalco CPP Chhak.

In the meanwhile, a speeding truck (OD 19 M 5666) hit their motorcycle from the rear crushing the woman under the wheels and injuring her husband critically. However, their minor son escaped with minor injuries.

On intimation, Nalco Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Angul District Headquarters Hospital. The cops also seized the truck but the driver managed to escape.