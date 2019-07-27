Lady teacher beats up 7 students in Nabarangpur

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
teacher beats up
18

Nabarangpur: Seven Class III students of Murtuma Sebasham under Umarkote NAC in Nabarangpur district were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by a female teacher.

According to sources, the lady teacher, Jayantibala Bhatra, beat up the children for some unknown reason. With injuries, the students were admitted to a hospital.

Related Posts

One-yr-old boy’s death triggers tension at Jharsuguda…

West Bengal man dies of electrocution in Puri

Dreaded criminal wanted in Amit Dhala murder case arrested…

Meanwhile, parents of the students have lodged a complaint in this regard. Hostel superintendent, Benudhar Bhatra, also admitted that Jayantibala has beaten up the students.

Acting on the complaint, the Block Education Officer has initiated a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.