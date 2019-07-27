Lady teacher beats up 7 students in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Seven Class III students of Murtuma Sebasham under Umarkote NAC in Nabarangpur district were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by a female teacher.

According to sources, the lady teacher, Jayantibala Bhatra, beat up the children for some unknown reason. With injuries, the students were admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, parents of the students have lodged a complaint in this regard. Hostel superintendent, Benudhar Bhatra, also admitted that Jayantibala has beaten up the students.

Acting on the complaint, the Block Education Officer has initiated a probe into the matter.