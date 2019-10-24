Lady PEO’s Death in Jajpur: Illegal guesthouse of accused Rupesh Bhadra to be demolished

Jajpur: The illegal guest house ‘Rangasala’ of Rupesh Bhadra, main accused in Haridaspur PEO Smitarani Biswal’s mysterious death, will be demolished soon after completion of police investigation.

Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das today informed that the allegation that the building was constructed on government land was found to be true.

“As per Tehsildar’s report, the guest house has been constructed illegally on a patch of government land and it will be demolished soon after police investigation. The eviction order has been already issued in this regard, ” Das told media persons.

“We have also sought the opinion of Jajpur SP on the demolition of the guesthouse. An investigation is underway and after completion of the investigation, the eviction process will be undertaken, ” Das added.

On the other hand, the district administration has also imposed restrictions on the entry of anyone into the guesthouse and Section 144 has been clamped around the building.

On October 16, the body of village-level worker & in-charge Haridaspur PEO Smitarani Biswal was found hanging in the guest house of Rupesh Bhadra, husband of Haridaspur sarpanch Madhusmita Bhadra. After a probe, Bhadra was arrested on October 19 for abetting the suicide of the lady PEO.