Lady PEO Death: Demolition Of Rangasala Begins

12

Jajpur: The demolition of the illegal guest house ‘Rangasala’, from where the Haridaspur PEO Smitarani Biswal’s body was recovered, began on Friday.

According to sources, the eviction drive began this morning in presence of Dharmasala IIC. An adequate police force has been deployed around the guest house to avoid any unpleasant situation.

On October 23, Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das has informed that the allegation pertaining to the building was constructed on government land was found to be true.

“As per Tehsildar’s report, the guest house has been constructed illegally on a patch of government land and it will be demolished soon after the police investigation. The eviction order has been already issued in this regard, ” Das told media persons.

Besides, the district administration had also imposed restrictions on the entry of anyone into the guesthouse and Section 144 was clamped around the building.

