Lady farmer killed in lightning strike in Ganjam village

By pragativadinewsservice
Lady farmer killed
Patrapur: In a tragic incident, a woman farmer was killed after lightning struck her in her farmland at Rankuda village under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Parvati Naik (55) of Sapanga village.

According to sources, Parvati was working with other 11 workers in the farmland when rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area. Suddenly, a thunderbolt hit the farmland leaving her critically injured.

She was rescued by fellow workers and rushed to the nearby Patrapur Community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced her dead.

On being informed, Jarada police recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.

