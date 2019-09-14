Lady doctor lands in Vig net for taking bribe

Nuapada: A lady doctor of Sinapali Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nuapada district was arrested by the vigilance sleuths for taking bribe from a staffer of the hospital today.

The accused doctor has been identified as Sukanti Panda.

According to sources, Panda had demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe from one Mahesh Sahisa of the hospital a few days back. Later, the complainant filed a complaint with the Vigilance department.

Acting on the complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and caught the doctor red-handed while she was accepting the bribe from the complainant this morning, sources said.