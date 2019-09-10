Lack of toilet forces students to leave Rayagada school hostel

Rayagada: As many as 35 students of Bileshu High School in Rayagada district left hostel today alleging inconvenience owing to the absence of toilet in the premises.

According to sources, the hostel boarders covered a distance of 25 km to meet the Collector to put forth their grievances. Besides, the students also demanded the appointment of a computer teacher in the school.

On getting information, District Welfare Officer along with other officials reached the Collector’s office and held discussions with the students.

The officials gave assurance to the students to address their issues within 24 hours and asked them to return to the hostel.