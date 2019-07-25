Labourer-Turned-Agripreneur, The Story Of Jharsuguda’s Arjun Naik

Jharsuguda: In Siriapali, a small village in the western district of Odisha’s Jharsuguda, agriculture is the way of life. All of the village folk are farmers with small landholdings, who grow vegetables in their small patches of land and sell them in the local markets. Most of these farms are singularly dependent on rain for irrigation; only a few comparatively better off farmers have access to round the year irrigation. With barely one crop a year, the farmers of Siriapali have a hand-to-mouth existence.

Among the village folk, live Arjun Naik and his family. His family of four consists of his mother Sushila, who is not of sound mental health, wife Kavita and son Somnath. The Naik family has been through immense hardship in life. When Arjun was a young boy, his sister passed away. Shocked and heartbroken, his mother lost her sanity. His father was unable to provide for the family’s need alone simply by selling wood, forcing Arjun to drop his studies and join the bandwagon of adolescent wage labourers at Sambalpur. His brother, who was supposed to take care of the family along with his father also became mentally unsound. As things increasingly worsened Arjun left Sambalpur, came back to Siriapali and got a job with a company nearby as a daily wage earner. Given the family situation and the needs of his parents, Arjun decided to get married and hand over the household duties to his wife.

He continued to work as a daily wage earner in the nearby company earning 4000-5000 rupees monthly, till the unfavourable working conditions began to affect his health. He had a small 2-acre piece of cultivable land which he used for subsistence farming. Lack of funds and technical knowhow made him unable to reap benefits from his land. And that’s when he decided to be part of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda’s CSR initiative ‘Jeevika Samridhi’.

“Jeevika Samridhi gave me avenues to build a better future for my family, a future they deserve”, says Arjun, labourer-turned-agripreneur, today.

Jeevika Samridhi is Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda’s CSR project in land and water management, which aims to introduce small and marginal farmers in the company’s peripheral community to better, more efficient and sustainable methods of farming, thereby increasing the quantum of produce/revenues on their investments. Agriculture is predominantly a single-crop monsoon-dependent practice in most parts of western Odisha. Poor and irregular rains can potentially result in crop failure, inducing distress migration out of the district and state. About 35 per cent of Jharsuguda’s total geographical area is under cultivation, and small and marginal farmers constitute more than 70% of the total number of farmers. Landlessness is rare; however, land alienation exists due to indebtedness under the informal credit delivery system.

Though it exists, irrigation potential of the district is yet to be fully harnessed. It obstructs the scope for the farmers to scale up their agriculture production and crop diversification from paddy to other cash crops. Considering the constraints and potential of agriculture at Jharsuguda, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda and NABARD collaborated to create sustainable livelihood avenues for the farming households through intervention in agriculture and allied activities. This led to the conception of ‘Jeevika Samriddhi’ in 2017, which was rolled out on a pilot basis partnering the farming community of Siriapali. The relevance of Jeevika Samriddhi project is based on the need to augment irrigation infrastructure, promote advanced agriculture, application of bio-fertiliser and pesticides, and make farming a remunerative profession. The project has adopted a two-pronged approach – to enhance the income of farming communities through land and water development, and promotion of advanced agriculture practices.

After acquiescing to be a part of the project, Arjun took membership in Siriapali’s Amar Jyoti Farmers Club. Community-based organisations like Farmers Clubs are vital towards the successful execution of CSR projects. It not only ensures community participation, but also collective ownership and decision making which results in the proper implementation of work on the ground. Amar Jyoti Farmers Club, formed under Jeevika Samridhi project, played a vital role in the beneficiary selection, agri-input distribution, collective learning and sharing of best practices, project monitoring, etc.

To help Arjun get off to a strong start, considering his need and financial condition, his peers at the Amar Jyoti Farmers Club decided to help him with a dug well. Encouraged by their support, Arjun decided to give his beneficiary share by contributing own labour. Both husband and wife worked hard to construct the dug well in a very short time. Looking at their dedication and commitment, Arjun received another support from the club, a solar-powered pump. Additionally, Arjun also received training on advanced agriculture practices, preparation of bio-fertiliser and pesticides, plantation and care of crops, and so on.

Today, with an assured source of irrigation and technical knowhow, Arjun and his family work on the family field converting it into flourishing farmland that produces bountiful yields of vegetables such as eggplant, tomato, ladyfingers, coriander, mint and many more, even during peak summer. Arjun frequents the Jharsuguda vegetable market, selling his produce to those looking to buy fresh organically grown vegetables straight off the farm. He earns nearly 10,000-12,000 rupees per month with an investment of barely 1,000 rupees, a significant improvement from his previous earnings in the short span of a year. Arjun Naik is one of many successful agripreneurs like Manoj Patel, Devendra Naik and Parmeshwar Patel, Purushottam Patel who have emerged in Jharsuguda, due to Jeevika Samridhi.