Labourer killed, another hurt as tractor overturns in Sonepur

Sonepur: A labourer was killed while another injured after the tractor they were travelling-in overturned at Gidhamal village under S. Rampur police limits in Sonepur district today.

The deceased and the injured person has been identified as Gobardhan Chhatria (28) of Tamamura village.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 10 am today when the driver of the tractor lost control while taking a sharp turn and the vehicle turned turtle.

While the labourer was killed on the spot, another injured labourer was rescued and admitted to the nearby hospital. Following this, locals staged road blockade by placing the body on the road and demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body trapped under the tractor. However, the driver has been absconding after the incident.

The body was seized and sent for post-mortem. Besides, the cops also seized the ill-fated tractor and launched a probe into the incident, reports said.