Labourer electrocuted in Bargarh village

Bargarh: A labourer was electrocuted to death after he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire in Baradoi village in Bargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Chudamani Bhue of the locality.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when Bhue was working with other labbourers in an under-construction house in the village. In the meanwhile, he accidentally came in contact with an electric wire and died on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident, sources added.