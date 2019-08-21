Labourer electrocuted in Bargarh village

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Labourer electrocuted
0

Bargarh: A labourer was electrocuted to death after he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire in Baradoi village in Bargarh district today.

The deceased has been identified as Chudamani Bhue of the locality.

Related Posts

Odisha Govt Integrates Directorates With Administrative…

Three Students Taken Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water…

Stolen SUV meets with accident in Sambalpur; one killed, 3…

According to sources, the mishap occurred when Bhue was working with other labbourers in an under-construction house in the village. In the meanwhile, he accidentally came in contact with an electric wire and died on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered into the incident, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha Govt Integrates Directorates With Administrative…

Three Students Taken Ill After Drinking Contaminated Water…

Stolen SUV meets with accident in Sambalpur; one killed, 3…

1 of 2,160