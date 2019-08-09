Labourer dies in Puri ‘due to lack of treatment’

By pragativadinewsservice
Labourer dies in Puri
Puri: A 40-year-old labourer from Keonjhar district died due to alleged lack of treatment in Kakatpur area of Puri district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dasharatha Moharana of Dhanurjayapur village in Keonjhar district.

According to sources, Dasharathi was ill since Wednesday and admitted to Kakatpur hospital. Dasharathi’s wife alleged that he died after being administered an injection by a doctor.

Notably, both Maharana and his wife were working as labourer in Patharapaka village of Kakatpur. The deceased’s body has arrived at his native village this morning, where his last rites will be performed.

pragativadinewsservice
