Labourer critical as under-construction roof collapses in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A labourer was critically injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on him at Dhulunda Primary School under Lakhanpur block in this district today.

The injured labourer has been identified as Ratan Dehury of Remata village.

According to reports, Dehury was engaged in the construction of the school building and the roof casting was underway when it caved in.

Dehury and another labourer, who got trapped under the debris, were rescued after two hours of operation. With critical injuries, Dehury was admitted to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital.

If sources are to be believed, the locals had been opposing the inferior construction work of an additional building of Dhulunda Primary School.

The contractor, however, turned a deaf ear to the allegations and went ahead with the roof casting which led to the accident, sources added.