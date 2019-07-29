Labourer arrested for killing contractor in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Nearly two months after a labourer had killed a contractor in Balianta police limits in Khurda district, the police arrested the accused on Monday.

The accused labourer was identified as Pradip Kumar Das alias Chiku of Kendrapara. He had allegedly killed the contractor identified as Arun Kumar Das of Gajapati district.

According to police, the accused was working as a labourer under the contractor. They were residing in the house of one Kailash Chandra Sahoo at Nakhara area.

The duo was quarreling frequently as Arun was not paying the wage to Chiku regularly. On May 1 evening, Chiku hit Arun’s head and face with a blunt object while the latter was asleep, leading to his death on the spot.

The house owner had intimated the matter to the police. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Chiku from Jagatpur area.

During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The murder weapon and the blood-stained shirt which he had worn at the time of the crime were also recovered.

Based on the evidence and the confession of the accused, police have registered a case. Further probe into the incident is underway, the police said.