Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena to star opposite Aamir

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon share the screen as the leading lady with superstar Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha“.

Kareena and Aamir will be seen together for the third time after 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Hunt Begins.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha… Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump… Directed by Advait Chandan… Written by Atul Kulkarni… Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions… #Christmas 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019



The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. “Forrest Gump“, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.

The movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Helmed by Advait Chandan, Lal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens in Christmas 2020.