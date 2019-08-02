Kunduli gang rape: HC asks Odisha govt to submit probe report in 4 weeks

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday asked the State Government to complete investigation of the sensational Kunduli gang rape and suicide case in four weeks.

The HC has asked the State Government to complete the probe and submit its report within four weeks.

The High Court also recommended the State Government to carry out a probe into the incident by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), if the investigation report is found not to be satisfactory.

Notably, a minor tribal girl was allegedly gang-raped by a group of security personnel in a forest near Kunduli under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district on October 10, 2017. She had allegedly committed suicide in her house on January 22 last year.