Kuldeep Yadav out of Ranchi Test, Shahbaz Nadeem receives maiden call-up

Mumbai: As chinaman spinner, Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Indian Test squad called left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem for Ranchi Test which will be starting on October 19.

The 30-year-old orthodox left-arm spinner Nadeem has been a prolific performer for Jharkhand and India A over a period of time. He has had back-to-back 50-plus wicket seasons for Jharkhand. He has taken 424 wickets in 110 first-class matches with 19 five-wicket and five 10-wicket hauls.

In 2018, Nadeem was called up in the Indian ODI team for the T20 series against the West Indies at home but did not play a game.

India’s squad for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem