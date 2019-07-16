Kulbhushan Jadhav case verdict to be delivered by ICJ tomorrow

New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is likely to pronounce verdict in a case relating to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow (Wednesday).

The judgment carries significant as far as India’s bilateral ties with Pakistan are concerned.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the ICJ on May 2017 against Pakistan for denying consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

India has denied that Jadhav had any link with India’s intelligence or security agencies after he retired from the navy.

In December 2017, Jadhav’s mother and wife travelled to meet him, but their interaction was across a glass barrier and through a telephone. Jadhav’s responses during the interaction also came across as stilted and tutored.

India had also challenged the “farcical trial” by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Kulbhushan Jadhav. The ICJ on May 18, 2017, had restrained Pakistan from executing Kulbhushan Jadhav till adjudication of the case.