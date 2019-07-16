K’taka political crisis: SC refuses to dictate Speaker on rebel MLAs’ resignations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said it cannot dictate Speaker of Karnataka to accept the resignation of rebel MLAs to end the ongoing political crisis.

Mukul Rohatgi, the advocate of rebel MLAs on Tuesday said that the resignations of the lawmakers, who quit the Congress-JD(S) coalition government last week, must be accepted by the Assembly Speaker.

He made the statement before the Supreme Court during the hearing of the pleas of 15 Karnataka dissident lawmakers seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations.

Rohatgi also alleged that the Speaker was not accepting the resignations of the MLAs as he has vested interests. In their petitions, the MLAs have argued that the Speaker has not taken decisions on their resignations in a bid to compel their respective parties to disqualify them.

The crucial hearing comes just two days ahead of the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government will face the floor test.

The BJP has already expressed its confidence that the Congress-JD(S) combine will not be successful to prove majority in the house. It will form the next government in the state with 105 MLAs and support from two independents, the saffron party said.